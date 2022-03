DENVER (KDVR) — An airplane was stuck with flat tires on Friday at the Denver airport.

The United Airlines aircraft had flat tires and could not leave the taxiway, according to a Denver International Airport spokesperson.

UA 1520 landed in Denver from Orlando at 2:20 p.m. but did not get to the gate until 4:32 p.m., according to FlightAware.

All passengers were in the airport by around 5:15 p.m., the airport spokesperson said. No injuries were reported and no other flights were impacted.