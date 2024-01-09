DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s Union Station and The Crawford Hotel will be undergoing a refresh to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its revitalization.

In 1881, downtown’s iconic train station opened. In July 2014, Union Station reopened after a $54 million renovation that included the opening of The Crawford Hotel.

Ten years later, Union Station is celebrating the past decade with a redesign and refresh of some of its most popular amenities.

The Crawford Hotel will remodel 112 luxe guest rooms. The rooms will be designed by DLR Group and Sage Studio and include new furniture, wall coverings, art pieces and window treatments.

The hotel will also have a new lobby space that is separate from Union Station’s Great Hall, which will offer private elevator access to guest floors.

Aside from the hotel, Union Station’s Great Hall, Cooper Lounge and meeting and event spaces will be redesigned with new furniture, light fixtures and more. The remodel is expected to be completed by summer 2024.

“We are thrilled to continue to evolve Denver’s living history and update this incredible building that has been lovingly embraced over the past decade by both Denverites and visitors,” said Denver Union Station Area General Manager Ed Blair. “The entire Crawford experience will be enhanced and elevated, offering guests the chance to enjoy a truly one-of-a-kind stay in grandeur at Denver Union Station.”

While Union Station and The Crawford Hotel undergo renovation, both will be open to visitors. Guests can start booking the updated rooms by the end of April.