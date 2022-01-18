Union says King Soopers filed temporary restraining order against members

Strikers walk a picket line outside a King Soopers store, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in southeast Denver. The strike against King Soopers, which is owned by Kroger Co., the nation’s largest traditional grocer, is in its fourth day as bargainers from the union and company continued negotiations. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — According to the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7, King Soopers filed for a temporary restraining order against members Tuesday.

UFCW President Kim Cordova responded to the company’s move by saying the union “strongly disagrees” with the company’s “unfounded allegations” and refers to them as “bullying tactics.”

“This Company refuses to bargain. They want to stop our freedom of speech and curtail even more of the workers’ rights. We will not stand for that. We remain focused on our fight to give King Soopers/ Kroger workers the industry-leading contract that they deserve. “We reiterate our call for Union Members to be strong and resolute on the picket lines. We will continue to fight on behalf of our members for an improved living wage, a safe workplace and place to shop, healthcare benefits for workers, and the withdrawal of concessionary proposals that undermine the dignity of Essential Workers.” UFCW President Kim Cordova

Negotiations continue almost a week into the union members’ strike against the company due to “unfair labor practices.” Two proposals from King Soopers were rejected by the union and Cordova said not much has moved forward in the meetings.

“After four continuous days of negotiations, we’ve made little to no progress with Kroger/King Soopers. They still refuse to address the concerns and needs of our members, who have raised their voices on the picket lines, in the media, and around the bargaining table to demand a living wage for essential labor,” Cordova said Tuesday morning.

King Soopers rejected offers

An offer that included wage investments and signing bonuses of more than $148 million over the next three years was rejected prior to the expiration of the current contract.

The company’s “Last, Best and Final Offer” was a $170 million package that would raise wages over the next three years, including bonuses, and would invest in health care benefits “that would result in zero impact” to current premiums. That proposal was denied last week.

King Soopers has not released any information regarding the temporary restraining order the union is claiming it filed.