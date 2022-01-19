Union releases guidelines for picketers after judge grants partial temporary restraining order

DENVER (KDVR) — The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 released guidelines for picketers after King Soopers filed for a temporary restraining order on Tuesday.

The filing listed several incidents involving picketers blocking traffic in parking lots, refusing to move for customers to enter stores, shouting profanities at workers, and other inappropriate behavior.

On Tuesday evening, a judge ruled to limit the number of striking workers to no more than 10 at any given King Soopers location. The partially approved temporary restraining order says picketers cannot block or follow customers, employees or vehicle traffic. It also bars picketers from shouting any closer than 20 feet from a person.

With the new orders in place, the UFCW Local 7 sent picketers a list of dos and don’ts for peaceful protest.

The dos and don’ts sheet basically says for picketers to be polite and follow rules while getting the message out.

Negotiations continued overnight and King Soopers said Wednesday morning that the company remains focused on settling a deal with the union that is good for their associates and communities.

