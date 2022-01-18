Uninsured renters struggle with aid after Marshall Fire

SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — A man who lost everything he had in the Marshall Fire is now afraid he will be homeless.

UPDATE: We checked with Wieser on Friday, Jan. 21 He’s continuing to try to access additional funding. He is hoping to speak with the Sister Carmen Group today. But rental money for his hotel will run out soon. A GoFundMe has been set up to help with expenses.

Original: Donald Wieser is one of many who does not have renter’s insurance and now he is running out of money, even after applying for several different kinds of assistance. He said he is frustrated after trying to ask for help from several agencies.

“Most of them give you a little financial aid but staying in hotels, it costs $500 a week or more. It helps you for a short time but after that, I’m going to be really homeless,” Wieser explained. He is staying in a hotel for the time being, which is being paid for with Federal Emergency Management Agency dollars.

Figuring out what to do next has been difficult for him. Part of the problem, Wieser said, is that navigating the assistance process is confusing.

“I’d just like everybody to make it easier because this is really difficult to navigate all this,” Wieser said.

Nearly half of Colorado renters uninsured

Both the Small Business Administration and FEMA offer assistance for uninsured renters but that help, Wieser said, is not coming fast enough. He went on to mention how he wished he would have had renter’s insurance, which the Rocky Mountain Insurance association said is not purchased enough. The RMIA said nearly 50% of renters nationwide do not carry renters insurance.

“Renters are always a vulnerable group where they thought they were covered by their landlord or they didn’t carry it. They didn’t think about it,” said Carole Walker, the executive director at the Rocky Mountain Insurance Association.

Renter’s insurance in Colorado costs an average of $25 a month, according to the RMIA. The Disaster Assistance Center offers help for people who are in need of extended temporary housing and said that the amount of information can be overwhelming.

FEMA said it wants to help too.

“The first thing for those affected by the Marshall Fire or high winds in Boulder County is to apply for FEMA assistance,” FEMA Public Affairs Specialist Anthony R. Mayne said. “If found eligible, renters may receive personal property assistance,” he added.

So far the agency has given Wieser $2,000, but he is hoping for more. In the meantime, those running the Sister Carmen Community Center, which has a post at the Disaster Assistance Center in Lafayette, have offered to help him navigate the application process.

They have been helping countless people impacted by the Marshall Fire. Wieser plans to meet with them this week.