Unifying atmosphere in Aurora cafe as tensions mount at Russian-Ukraine border

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Olympic Games are set to end on Sunday, but what comes after, between Russia and Ukraine has the world on edge.

President Joe Biden said the U.S. will do what it takes to protect NATO nations nearby but vowed not to send troops into Ukraine.

If estimates are correct, about 100,000 Russian troops are now stationed just a few miles from Ukraine.

Saturday morning there was a rally at the Colorado State Capitol for Ukrainians and Ukraine supporters. At one local spot in Aurora, the vibe is different, as people from both countries come together.

Uncertainty is unsettling.

“Nobody knows exactly what’s going to happen, or when it’s going to happen,” said Dima Mogylevskyy. “It’s like always in the back of your mind.”

In the midst of the heartbreak at home, some are finding peace at Wake & Take Coffee Bar in Aurora.

Because there, the lyrics are in their language.

“It’s calming. It’s calming. You know, you can talk your language. You can share feelings. They understand you, of course, they understand what you feel inside,” said Ruslana Lyubashina.

“We can worry and we can talk about it. But we’re here,” said Mogylevskyy.

This spot is where a lot of Ukrainians and Russians come together.

“It’s not supposed to be like that, the situation. So that’s very hard for, for now, it’s a hard time for all of us,” Ruslana Lyubashina.

Ruslana is Ukrainian her husband is Russian she wants their relationship to set an example.

“It is love. It’s supposed to be not only some family. It’s supposed to be in the world like that, we’re all brothers and sisters,” said Lyubashina.

The tough truth is that she’ll be ok but can’t say the same for her mom, who’s still in Ukraine.

“So of course every day [I’m] calling her, every day on the phone together because nobody knows what’s gonna happen,” said Lyubashina.

They don’t know what tomorrow will bring but they just hope for harmony.

Ukrainians will rally in DC on Sunday at the Lincoln memorial, the crowd will march to the White House.

Mogylevskyy also added that this conflict has been ongoing for years now, the shadow of Russia has always been hanging over Ukraine since they gained sovereignty after breaking off from the Soviet Union.