Unhealthy air quality like ‘smoking 2 cigarettes’ in Denver on Thursday

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says the air quality for parts of Colorado will reach unhealthy levels on Thursday.

The air quality will be unhealthy, even for people who are healthy.

Denver is at 151-200 for the Air Quality Index on Thursday.

For reference, Portland clocked 330 on the Air Quality Index Wednesday, which is off the charts, beyond “Hazardous”. It is like living on Rocky Flats.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer says Thursday’s air quality equivalent is like smoking two cigarettes in Denver. It is a 15 cigarette day for Portland.