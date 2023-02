DENVER (KDVR) — Four Denver schools received “the exact same message with threats of violence,” Denver Public Schools said in a tweet Friday.

Police responded to East High School, South High School, Northfield High School and DC-21 but believe the reports are false.

DPS said its Department of Climate and Safety also responded to the schools involved in the threat with the Denver Police Department.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they’re received.