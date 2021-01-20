Unforgettable inauguration watch party held at iconic Denver restaurant

Joe Biden (L), flanked by incoming US First Lady Jill Biden is sworn in as the 46th US President by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — While the 46th President of the United States was sworn in today, customers at Pete’s Kitchen watched and shared their thoughts.

This year, watch parties for the presidential inauguration were all but nonexistent due to the COVID-19 restrictions. People were, however, at the iconic Pete’s Kitchen in Denver as usual, and did in fact watch the proceedings.

It was a chilly day in Washington but a sunny day in Denver as the inauguration took place.

If there ever was a place where the community gathers for important events and breakfast, it’s here. But today was nothing but a watch party at Pete’s Kitchen.

“This election, the COVID, it’s so unique, normally this place would be packed,” said Gina Belearde, Pete’s Kitchen general manager.

People ate, drank hot coffee, and reflected.

“I came to have breakfast rather than to go back home and sit,” said Gloria Simmons who stopped by for a little coffee and toast on the way to a doctor’s appointment. She watched the president-elect become the president.

“I kind of like Mr. Joe Biden. He’s always appeared to me to be a humble man,” said Simmons.

Lindsey and Tim Brackett were at Pete’s Kitchen for a business breakfast meeting and watched the ceremony.

“The decision that our country made to move forward was one of unity and one of love and after everything we’ve learned about in the last four years, I think now we could see what really could happen,” said Lindsey.

Amid the smell of fresh bacon and eggs filling the room, there was also an air of optimism, although guarded.

“It’s nice to see that we are finally moving forward, but I am scared about what is going to happen, we are so divided,” said Tim.

