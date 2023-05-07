DENVER (KDVR) — Food and Wine magazine asked its readers to submit their best culinary adventure at a hotel in the U.S. and a surprising Colorado location made No. 2 on the list.

The C Lazy U Ranch in Granby was praised for its gourmet twist on American West classics. Executive Chef Cory Untch creates farm-to-table inspired menus elevating the family-owned dude ranch’s dining experience for its guests, the ranch’s site said.

Untch came on board as the executive chef in 2020 with a plethora of experience at several five-star hotels. The ranch’s site said he works closely with his front-of-house staff to ensure a truly memorable fine dining experience.

The beverage program is taken into consideration by voters and the C Lazy U Ranch has exceptional wine and craft beer options. The ranch’s sommelier, Tony Collier, designed a wine list encompassing a variety of old and new world wines from casual enjoyment to all-out splurging with a 2014 Burgundy priced at $1,600.

The ranch offers all-inclusive packages with several activities to choose from depending on which season it is when you visit. But all food is included in the many different plans offered.

The No. 1 spot on the Food and Wine list is another all-inclusive, quaint resort in rural Vermont. The list is a mixture of big city hotels with the majority located in Las Vegas, Nevada and smaller off-the-beaten-path resorts.