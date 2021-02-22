Unemployed Coloradans offered extension of unemployment benefits

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) deployed Phase 2 of the Continued Assistance Act, allowing unemployed Coloradans who lost their job because of the COVID-19 Pandemic to file a claim for an additional 11 weeks of unemployment benefits.

Since deploying Phase 2 on Friday, CDLE said it’s paid $83 million to 85,000 people.

The Continued Assistance Act provides 11 additional weeks of federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) claims. It also reestablished the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program, providing unemployment recipients with an additional $300 weekly benefit.

CDLE said claimants can log into their MyUI+ account and apply for standard UI benefits if they have the option to do so. CDLE said it’s emailed close to 300,000 people with specific instructions on the Phase 2 roll out.

The CDLE said the call center will be open extended hours Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.