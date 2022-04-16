WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a runaway teen who stole her parent’s car.

According to the sheriff’s office, 13-year-old Kylie Judish stole her parent’s 2018 black Kia Sorento from their home on the 4600 block of South Quail Street in Wheat Ridge. The car has a Colorado license plate of 903WBT.

The teen and another female juvenile fled in the car and are considered runaways. Neither teen is of driving age.

They are believed to have left between 11 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information on Judish’s whereabouts or if you see the car, please call 911 immediately.