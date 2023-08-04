DENVER (KDVR) — Do you have an old Powerball ticket sitting at home? You might want to double-check the numbers, because the Colorado Lottery has an unclaimed winning ticket that is worth $50,000.

According to the lottery, a Powerball ticket purchased back in February has been sitting unclaimed for several months. Per the lottery rules, players have 180 days to claim their winnings, and this specific ticket expires this Sunday, Aug. 6.

The ticket was purchased on Feb. 6 at the Huck Finn Exxon at 1517 Florida Road in Durango. So, if you happened to be traveling down south and purchased a ticket, you could be $50,000 richer.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were: 5-11-22-23-69, PB: 7, PP: 2, Double Play numbers: 14-19-58-59-68, PB: 16.

At that time, the Powerball jackpot was $747,000. However, the Powerball jackpot continued to grow until July 20 when one ticket sold in California claimed the $1.08 billion prize.

What happens to unclaimed lottery prizes?

Once the numbers are drawn, Colorado players have 180 consecutive days to claim their winnings. This is true for all games, including Powerball and Mega Millions.

After 30 days, the amount won and the store where the winning ticket was sold are posted on the Colorado Lottery website until time runs out.

If the 180 days expire and the player doesn’t come forward, the winning amount is distributed to the Colorado Lottery’s proceed partners: Great Outdoors Colorado, the Conservation Trust fund and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

According to the Colorado Lottery, it has thousands of dollars that go unclaimed each month. In July, it had one $500, two $300 and five $100 prizes go unclaimed. But this $50,000 winning ticket would be one of the largest to go unclaimed.

If you think you have a winning ticket that may be unclaimed, you can double-check on the lottery’s website.

So dig through those junk drawers or call a friend who may have been in Durango in February, because they only have two days to take home thousands of dollars.