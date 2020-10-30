Uncertain reopen date for Rocky Mountain National Park due to fires

Kawuneechee Valley near Coyote TH Courtesy Rocky Mountain National Park (courtesy RMNP)

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Rocky Mountain National Park remains closed after a record number of acres has burned in the park since it opened in 1915, park managers announced on Friday.

A map shows the areas and the acres burned in the park. The East Troublesome Fire and Cameron Peak Fire have burned almost 29,000, acres within the park and almost 400,000 acres in total.

Fire behavior and safety will determine which parts of the park reopen, and when that will happen, according to park officials.

