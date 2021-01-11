UNC will return to in-person learning in the fall

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — The University of Northern Colorado (UNC) announced Monday it plans on welcoming all students back to campus and will resume in-person learning in the fall.

The fall 2021 semester begins on Aug. 23. The university said in a statement it is working closely with state officials to monitor developments related to COVID-19. It also is taking preventative measures, including increased cleaning of campus buildings, mask wearing and social distancing.

The school plans on monitoring COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and virus positivity rates and will reassess campus operations and course delivery options if adjustments need to be made.

UNC said it also will provide vaccine distribution information to the campus community.

“As students and their families consider academic plans for the fall, it is important for them to know UNC is planning to return to a more normal operating schedule, much like we had prior to the start of the pandemic,” said UNC President Andy Feinstein. “The traditional college experience provides unparalleled opportunities, and our efforts are focused on the long-term success of our students, and the health and safety of our entire campus community.”