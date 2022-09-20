GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado high school graduates will have a little more security beginning their college search this spring after the University of Northern Colorado announced it will guarantee admission for students who meet certain criteria.

In a release, the university said that UNC’s Colorado First-Year Admission Guarantee is aimed to give clarity and confidence to high school counselors, families and students. While UNC’s director of Admissions Erika Pepmeyer said the program isn’t necessarily a change from the university’s admissions approach, it provides a more transparent way for prospective students to know what it will take to get in.

“Our guarantee removes the uncertainty and stress associated with waiting for an admission decision,” Pepmeyer said in a news release. “We want students and families to be able to focus their time and energy on learning more about UNC and navigating the financial aid and scholarship process, not on worrying whether they will get in.”

Students still need to complete the application process. Here are the criteria laid out to receive expedited acceptance through the program:

Be a Colorado high school student

3.0 cumulative high school GPA (weighted)

Four years of English

Four years of math (or three years of math with a grade of B or higher in Algebra 2)

Three years of physical or lab sciences

Three years of social sciences

Meet all other high school graduation requirements

Submit an application for admission by March 1 of the enrollment year