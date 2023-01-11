DENVER (KDVR) – The band known for spanning a plethora of genres and merging undeniable melodic classics into solitary masterpieces just announced a two-day stay at Red Rocks in the summer of 2023.

The members of Umphrey’s McGee have been in the kitchen cooking up a delicious 2023 tour in honor of the outfit’s silver jubilee.

This January will mark 25 years since the group, responsible for creating melded masterpieces from legendary acts like the Gorillaz and Metallica, Bob Marley, Talking heads, Frank Zappa and Chicago, and Michael Jackson, The Weeknd and Fleetwood Mac, first took their undefinable sound onto Bridget McGuire’s Filling Station stage in South Bend, Indiana back in 1990.

Now, Umphrey’s McGee is offering fans in Colorado the chance to shed their adulting routine for a weekend and instead come as your kids to Red Rocks Amphitheatre when the band brings its 2023 tour into town on June 16 and June 17.

“While our focus remains on the future, we can’t help spending a little time looking back at our collective journey together,” read a post on the band’s official website.

Umphrey’s McGee at Red Rocks ticketing information

If you and you alone are concerned you’ll be filled with shameful hindsight on June 18 once both these performances have come and gone, consider signing up for a reminder so you don’t miss when tickets hit the market on Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m.

If you hiccup and miss the chance to snag entry to either of these Colorado shows, you can find another show to consider taking small strides toward achieving your goal by visiting Umphrey’s McGee’s 2023 concert calendar.

This locally-loved band, according to Spotify’s monthly listenership, is an undeniably unique musical group, so if you are interested in witnessing a unique jam band, be sure to log on and buy your tickets.