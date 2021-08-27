Ultimate list of Colorado fall events

DENVER (KDVR) — After many fall festivals and fall events were canceled in 2020, several are returning this year!
From green chile to pumpkin patches and corn mazes, to fall beer and hayrides, there’s something for everyone.
Here’s a full list of events:
September:
- Autumn Classic
- Telluride
- Sept. 23-26
- Autumn Arts & Crafts Fest
- Larkspur
- Sept. 18-19
- Big Chili Cook-Off
- Evergreen
- Sept. 11
- Fall Fest
- Boulder
- Sept. 10-12
- Fall Festival
- Fruita
- Sept. 24-25
- Cider Festival
- Morrison
- Sept. 25
- Chile and Frijoles Festival
- Pueblo
- Sept. 24-26
- Fritzler Farm Park
- LaSalle
- Sept. 19
- Oktoberfest
- Vail
- Sept. 10-12
- Oktoberfest
- Denver
- Sept. 17-19 and Sept. 24-26
- Fall Country Carnival Weekend
- Colorado Springs
- Sept. 24-26
October:
- Applefest
- Cedaredge
- Oct. 1-3
- AUtumn Fest
- Golden
- Oct. 3
- Elk Fest
- Estes Park
- Oct. 2-3
- Fall Harvest Festival
- Colorado Springs
- Oct. 9
- Next Step Horse Rescue FALL Festival
- Calhan
- Oct. 2
- Pumpkin Festival
- Chatfield Farms
- Oct. 8-10
- Pumpkin Nights
- Adams County Fairgrounds
- Oct. 17- Nov. 3
Do you know about an event that is missing from our list? Let us know:
If you attend any of these events, we would love to see your photos. You can upload them to the gallery by clicking the “Submit your photo” button below this article.
Have you seen our fall colors outlook?