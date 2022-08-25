DENVER (KDVR) — It won’t be long before temperatures start dropping and leaves start transforming into shades of orange, red, and yellow.
The first day of fall is Sept. 22 but fall events are already getting started. Here is a look at what is happening across the state:
September:
- Anderson Farms 25th Annual Fall Festival– Sept. 21-Oct. 31
- Autumn Gold Festival– Estes Park- Sept. 24-25
- Big Chili Cook-Off– Evergreen- Sept. 10
- Boulder Fall Fest- Sept. 16-18
- Breckenridge Oktoberfest– Sept. 23-25
- Castle Rock Oktoberfest– Sept. 17
- Colorado Springs Oktoberfest– Sept. 23-25
- Colorado State Fair– Aug. 26-Sept. 5
- Denver Food + Wine Festival– Sept. 6-10
- Denver Oktoberfest– Sept. 16-18 and Sept. 23-25
- Fritzler Farm Park– Sept. 18-Oct. 30
- Fruita Fall Festival– Sept. 23-24
- Jack-A-Lope Acres Fall Festival– starting Sept. 17
- Larkspur Autumn Harvest Fest– Sept. 16-18
- Long Neck Pumpkin Farm– Sept. 24- Oct. 30
- Morrison Ciderfest– Sept. 24
- Next Step Horse Rescue FALL Festival– Sept. 11
- Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival– Sept. 23-25
- Royal Gorge Railroad Oktoberfest– Sept. 8-Oct. 21
- Seven Peaks Music Festival– Sept. 2-4
- Taste of Colorado– Sept. 3-5
- Telluride Blues & Brews Festival– Sept. 16-18
- Telluride Autumn Classic– Sept. 23-25
- Vail Oktoberfest– Sept. 9-11 and Sept. 16-18
October
- Anderson Farms 25th Annual Fall Festival– through Oct. 31
- Applewood FALL Festival– Oct. 8
- Applefest– Cedaredge- Oct. 7-9
- Brighton Fall Festival Craft Show– Oct. 1
- Chatfield Farms Pumpkin Festival– Oct. 7-9
- Cider Days– Lakewood- Oct. 1
- Cool Vibes Reggae Festival– Denver- Oct. 1
- Elk Fest- Estes Park– Oct. 1-2
- Golden’s AUtumn Fest– Oct. 2
- Great American Beer Festival– Oct. 6-8
- Littleton Harvest Festival– Oct. 8
- Loveland Harvest Night Fun Run and Fall Festival– Oct. 29
- Northern Colorado Home Show– Oct. 21-23
- Pumpkins and Pilsners– Oct. 8
- Pumpkin Harvest Festival Four Mile Historic Park– Oct. 8-9
- Pumpkin Nights– Adams County Fairgrounds- Oct. 17-Nov. 3
- Smith Farms Giant Pumpkin Festival– Oct. 15
