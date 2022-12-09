DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From ice skating at McGregor Square to shopping at the Georgetown Christmas Market or checking out the lights at Denver Botanic Gardens, there is something for everyone.

Weather-wise, the Pinpoint Weather Team said the weekend looks great with mostly sunny skies on Saturday afternoon. Highs reach the upper 40s on Saturday with light winds. Sunday is the week’s pick with abundant sunshine and comfortable highs in the middle 50s.

We also have a full list of holiday events across the state taking place from December through January.

You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.