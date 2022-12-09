DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From ice skating at McGregor Square to shopping at the Georgetown Christmas Market or checking out the lights at Denver Botanic Gardens, there is something for everyone.
Weather-wise, the Pinpoint Weather Team said the weekend looks great with mostly sunny skies on Saturday afternoon. Highs reach the upper 40s on Saturday with light winds. Sunday is the week’s pick with abundant sunshine and comfortable highs in the middle 50s.
- Ullr Fest– Breckenridge- Dec. 8-10
- Holiday Fairy Playshop– Littleton- Dec. 11
- Blossoms of Light- Denver Botanic Gardens: Nov. 18 – Jan. 7
- Belleview Station Holiday Bazaar– Dec. 10-11
- Georgetown Christmas Market– Dec. 10-11
- Olde Town Arvada Holiday Pop-up Makers Market– Each weekend through Dec. 18
- Goatflix & Chill – Elf– Dec. 10
- Ugly Sweater Skate– McGregor Square
- Denver Christkindlmarket– Nov. 18 – Dec. 23
- A Classic Parker Holiday– Dec. 10-11
We also have a full list of holiday events across the state taking place from December through January.
