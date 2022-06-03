DENVER (KDVR) — Friday marked 100 days since Russia invaded Ukraine. A local non-profit reminded Coloradans that support for Ukrainians must continue.

Ukrainians of Colorado shared details about the group’s effort in the wake of the war. They have held more than 25 fundraising events across the state and have raised more than $100,000.

That money has been used to send medical supplies, humanitarian supplies, protective gear and funds to orphanages in Ukraine, among other causes. The group continues to plan upcoming events to raise awareness and more money.

Ukrainians in Colorado fundraisers

On Sunday, June 4, the Parker Symphony Orchestra is holding an evening of music at Cherry Creek High School Fine Arts Center. Tickets are $10 and additional donations are welcome.

In late August, the group will host a large picnic to coincide with the usual independence celebration held in Ukraine. The event is still in the planning stages but to stay up to date on the picnic and other events hosted by Ukrainians of Colorado visit the group’s Facebook Page.