DENVER (KDVR) — A local man has been working for days to help a family friend escape the war in Ukraine and it comes as millions have already fled the country as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters its second week.

That man’s name is Joshua Thomas. He spoke about his connection to that family.

Thomas is a local self-defense instructor but also a father of two girls. His wife is a cancer survivor and can’t have children, so they used a surrogate mother from Ukraine. That mother’s name is Valentina, and she’s still in that country and trying to get out.

“If we can get her to Lviv station, she’ll go from there to take a bus to Poland,” said Thomas.

Thomas and his family, along with others, are raising money for Valentina and her children. They are even going so far as buying a bus ticket from Lviv to Poland. But Valentina must first get on an expensive train to Lviv from where she’s staying in a cellar with her children in Dnipro, which is just outside of Kyiv.

Sadly, trains are now standing room only, and to complete the journey, will take an entire day.

“One of the things that she was worried about is that she said the train ride is 21-hours-long and she’d be standing. And we’re like, it’s better than standing in food lines,” Thomas said.

It’s a mission close to impossible as millions flee Ukraine, coupled with Russia’s relentless army closing in.

“They’re worried, you know, they hear stuff at night, they hear sirens and stuff,” Thomas said.

Thomas and his family are hoping to help Valentina and her family get out of harm’s way as a way to say thank you for what she’s done for his family.

“She said she’s always dreamed about coming to America, but in Poland, we’ll at least have that mind space where we can kind of figure out, you know, what we can do next,” Thomas said.

Valentina is a nurse in Kyiv and she and her family are working against the clock because the next two trains to Poland leave Tuesday and next Friday.

Meanwhile, Reynolds also introduced us to Oleg, who also lives in Ukraine. FOX31 spoke with him via phone on Friday Mountain Time, which is shortly before dawn Ukrainian time.

He says he loves his country and he’s ready to defend Ukraine.

“I’m surely prepared. I’m ready to stand and fight,” Oleg said.

When we asked him what he wants from the U.S. and NATO, he says he wants them to close Ukrainian airspace. Otherwise, the bombings will continue and people will continue to die.

On Friday night, it was announced that NATO will not impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, citing the reasoning as the potential of more countries ending up at war with Russia.