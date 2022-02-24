DENVER (KDVR) — There are so many questions about what happens next in the war now in Ukraine.

While the war is thousands of miles away, experts say there are many reasons to be concerned here in Colorado and the U.S.

Professor Kenneth Osgood describes the war Russia started in Ukraine as heartbreaking. The School of Mines professor worked on the Ukraine desk at the State Department in the 90s and even lived in Russia for a while.

He’s an expert on U.S. Russian Relations.

“This is a case of wanton aggression where Russia is trying to force Ukraine to be under its thumb to be subservient to Moscow,” Osgood said. One of the big questions now is how far will Russian troops go?

Will Vladimir Putin’s troops threaten NATO Countries, which would then involve the U.S.? It is a delicate situation with worldwide implications.

“We’ve got troops stationed in those countries and it’s a test of our resolve. Are we going to defend our allies in the event that he decides to push somewhere else”? Osgood said.

Long terms sanctions, especially those that hurt Putin’s wealthy friends, will be a key strategy for the U.S., Osgood said.

CU Boulder Professor John O’Loughlin teaches a class on the former Soviet Union. He’s also conducted extensive surveys in Ukraine and believes, like others, this will be a long war.

“I think the dangers are quite real and quite enormous that this conflict won’t be confined to Ukraine. I hope it will, but it’s not certain,” O’Loughlin said.

Countless casualties are expected, as well seas of refugees.

The world will be watching to see how well Ukraine can protect itself. But that country is fighting a much larger army. it is a fight that has the world on edge.