DENVER (KDVR) — On Saturday, June 11, Art of Ukraine will be on display and up for auction at a gala exhibition and film presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel Grand Ballroom.

Some of the art was rescued from Ukraine where some of the artists are now fighting with the military.

Maria Manuilenko, an art manager from Kharkiv, brought many of the pieces to Denver. Her friend Mariya Oleynikova grew up in Ukraine but lives in Colorado now. Oleynikova is helping to promote the art auction and raise money for the Ukrainian artists and to provide help for others through Ukraine Aid Fund.

“The artists agreed to provide their work. Some of them painted a couple of things just specifically for this event,” Oleynikova said.

Some of the artists left their work behind when they evacuated, so volunteers in Ukraine went and got the art out of studios, galleries and homes.

Manuilenko and her family had fled to Poland, but she went back into Ukraine to got the art and needed paperwork. After a few attempts, she was able to cross the border and eventually bring the art to Denver.

It is an emotional time, but the friends hope this auction will raise money and awareness.

Tickets can be bought through Ukraine Aid Fund. Tickets cost $65.