UFOs? Mysterious string of lights spotted over Colorado sky

DENVER (KDVR) — A string of mysterious lights spotted in the Colorado night sky on Friday had many viewers contacting FOX31.

Residents from multiple areas in Colorado submitted video and photos to FOX31, with one man saying in the video that he had never seen anything like it before.

Those who saw the strange lights say there had to have been between 30 to 50 lined up across the sky.

There have been reports of strange objects in the sky before. In April, people were seeing the string of lights that turned out to be 60 Starlink broadband satellites, Internet-beaming satellites launched by SpaceX. SpaceX has said the satellites will allow it to beam Internet directly to terminals that consumers will set up at their homes or offices.