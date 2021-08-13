UFC fighter stops man from stealing his car in Denver parking lot

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 24: In this handout photo provided by the UFC, (L-R) Jordan Williams punches Mickey Gall in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 24, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Jordan Williams was not having it when a man tried to steal his car while he went inside a gas station.

The UFC fighter shared video of what happened on Instagram. In the video you can see him walk inside the store then another man get into his car and close the door.

The video continues as Williams runs out of the store and the other man tries to reverse and drive away. But he’s not quick enough, and Williams is able to open the door and pull him out while hitting him several times.

Williams talked to ESPN about what happened, and ESPN reports that this was in Denver. A specific location is not identified, but Williams trains at Factory X in Englewood.

“Man, the look this guy gave me on his face through the window was like, ‘Yeah, I got your car and this is happening,'” Williams told ESPN.

You can watch the video on Williams’ Instagram, there is cursing in the audio.