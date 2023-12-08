DENVER (KDVR) — UCHealth responded to the case of a Native American patient whose family said his long hair, which has spiritual significance in his culture, was cut while undergoing medical treatment.

The patient is a member of the Independent Oglala Lakotah Nation, and South Dakota family members said traditional male members never cut their hair.

His family said he had waist-long hair when he was hospitalized, but UCHealth said in a statement Friday that it may have been shorter than that by the time he got to Colorado.

UCHealth said an “extensive investigation” revealed his hair may have been shoulder length or shorter by the time he was flown to the University of Colorado Hospital in early August. They said the care team was unable to cut a mat out of his hair, which could lead to a life-threatening infection, so they trimmed it.

“At no time prior to cutting the hair was the patient identified as someone with Native American ancestry or culture, even after discussion with his family. The patient’s care team was unaware of his Lakota roots,” the statement reads.

UCHealth said the new information was shared with the patient’s sister, who is his medical decision-maker and who authorized its release.

“Our medical team acted appropriately given the information they had available to them and the acute medical needs of the patient. We continue to work with the family to coordinate his ongoing care,” UCHealth said.

Friends and family led a procession to the lawn of UCHealth in Aurora, Colorado, on Thursday afternoon, demanding to know who cut the waist-length hair off a tribal elder. (KDVR)

UCHealth statement about hair-cutting investigation

Here is the hospital system’s statement in full:

“UCHealth has conducted an extensive investigation into allegations that the patient’s hair was cut without permission. When the patient was flown to University of Colorado Hospital in early August from South Dakota for life-saving care, our investigation and numerous interviews with care team members show he did not have waist-length hair or braids. His hair may have been shoulder length or shorter. His hair was matted, and his care team worked to wash and comb his hair to remove the mat.

“A mat of hair was at the back of his head, and his medical team was concerned he might have a pressure ulcer underneath the mat. Pressure ulcers can be very painful, difficult to treat and can become infected, risking the health or life of a patient, especially those in intensive care. After being unable to wash and comb out this mat of hair, the patient’s care team worked together to carefully trim it to assess whether he had already developed a pressure ulcer and reduce the risk of him developing a pressure ulcer on the back of his head. At no time prior to cutting the hair was the patient identified as someone with Native American ancestry or culture, even after discussion with his family. The patient’s care team was unaware of his Lakota roots. We have shared the results of this investigation with the patient’s medical decision maker.

“Our medical team acted appropriately given the information they had available to them and the acute medical needs of the patient. We continue to work with the family to coordinate his ongoing care.

“As always, UCHealth is dedicated to providing excellent care for all of our patients, and we thank the patient’s sister for working with us to ensure the best outcome for him.”