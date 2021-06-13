UCHealth launches ‘MANtenance’ initiative for Men’s Health Month

DENVER (KDVR) — UCHealth wants to empower more men to take the initiative of focusing on “MANtenance.”

The play on words is aimed at the maintenance of men’s health. It is being used to launch a health and wellness initiative to raise awareness during the month of June.

The UCHealth Men’s Health Month initiative comes as doctors are more concerned about people’s physical and mental health after more than a year of pandemic restrictions.

“Usually they do this in November, but I think it works out pretty well in this month coming sort of out of the pandemic … that we get a chance to say, ‘Hey guys, there’s a lot of things that we probably ought to catch up on,’” said Dr. Brandon Pope.

Pope is neuroscience chief and stroke medical director at UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital. His goal is to keep people away from needing his recovery care by preventing strokes in the first place. But, he said from experience, many men are hesitant to see a primary care doctors for yearly physicals.

“[This is caused] potentially [by] fear of going to a doctor’s office or going to the hospital,” Pope said. “We certainly see that.”

Regular screenings can identify mental and physical health issues. Yearly exams can also keep men on a positive cardiovascular journey through diet, nutrition and exercise. Men in their mid-20s should act now to ensure a healthier life for years to come.

“It starts early, and I think you can sort of set yourself up for a healthy life later in your years if you do those things early on,” Pope said.

Bloodwork to check cholesterol and blood sugar levels can identify issues early and allow for successful intervention. Those in their mid-to-late 40s should ask their primary care doctors when they should schedule colonoscopies.

UCHealth wants this month of awareness to create some positive changes in attitudes and inspire men to take the time to be seen at least on an annual basis.

“It’s worth taking the hour or so once a year, at the very least, to get in there and have them take a look at you,” Pope said.