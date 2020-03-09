UCHealth kidney transplant patient gets big surprise on one-year anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Aurora, Colo. (KDVR) – It’s the one year anniversary of Paul Jorgensen’s kidney transplant, so his care team at UCHealth Transplant Center planned quite the surprise.

When Jorgensen came in for an appointment, the team presented the die-hard Nuggets fan with a signed basketball, a signed jersey, upgraded tickets to a Nuggets game and a meet-and-greet with some of the players.

“We know you missed some Nuggets games during all this,” said Dr. Scott Davis, Jorgensen’s nephrologist.

“Thank you, thank you very much,” Jorgensen said.

He and his wife are grateful for the gift, and for the transplant. “We have four kids, and four grandkids that are just so happy, and so glad that he's with us,” Cindi Jorgensen said.

This has been quite the journey for Jorgensen. He has polycystic kidney disease, and he was on dialysis for two years before he got the transplant.

“Ther's been ups and downs, but he has now been on a very consistent course of doing well,” Dr. Davis said.

Now Jorgensen is ready for some Nuggets games. He’s been a season ticket holder for decades, but he had to miss much of the season.

“It was important to me when I could go back,” he said.

Now thanks to a generous kidney donor and his medical team, Jorgensen will be back in the stands, and enjoying his signed memorabilia.

He will attend the Monday night Nuggets game against the Bucks at Pepsi Center.