Aurora gets the first baby of the new year (Credit: UCHealth)

DENVER (KDVR) – The first Coloradan baby of 2023 only waited seven minutes into the new year to be born, and her name is Jimena Giselle Jimenez Alvarez.

In a statement made by officials at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, they revealed that at 12:07 a.m. on New year’s morning, little Jimena was born to first-time parents, Jessica Alvarez and Eduardo Jimenez of Aurora.

“We never thought she would be born in January, let alone right at the beginning of 2023. It was a big surprise,” said Jessica Alvarez.

Little Jimena arrived a little over a month early and weighs 4 pounds, 4 ounces. Both she and her mother are doing well.

Jimena is the first baby born in 2023 within the UCHealth system and therefore is likely the firstborn within the state in the new year.