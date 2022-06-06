DENVER (KDVR) — This week, the UCHealth Healthy Swings home run derby will return to Coors Field.

Denver Broncos players, cancer patients and journalists will step up to the plate, hoping to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

The group of Denver Broncos includes Garett Bolles, Bradley Chubb, Brandon McManus, Tim Patrick, Pat Surtain II, Justin Simmons and Courtland Sutton

FOX31’s Drew Engelbart will participate as well. He will be paired with cancer survivor Jeb Schroder.

Schroder is a fifth-generation farmer from southeastern Colorado. When he was 19 years old, he became very sick.

“I had a really bad cough, and I couldn’t get over it,” Schroder said.

He had difficulty breathing and was flown to UCHealth where he was diagnosed with testicular cancer that had spread to his lungs.

“They started chemotherapy on me right away. Then they did several surgeries on me,” he said.

Schroder is now cancer-free, working on the family farm and planning a life with his fiancee.

He loves baseball and was thrilled when his cancer survival story was celebrated at a Rockies game. Now he gets another chance to step onto Coors Field.

“I played baseball in high school, but it’s been a long time since I’ve even picked up a bat,” he said.

UCHealth will donate a varied amount of money for each hit. A home run is worth $3,000, and Schroder has lofty aims.

“Hopefully I hit a home run,” he said.

This event has been on hiatus for the last two years due to the pandemic, but in 2019, the event raised nearly $100,000 for the chosen nonprofit.