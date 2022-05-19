COMMERCE CITY. Colo. (KDVR) — Police are searching for a suspect vehicle in a shooting allegedly aimed at an Uber driver’s vehicle on Sunday.

Police said the call of a shooting in the 5700 block of Quebec Street came in at 9:07 p.m. after an Uber driver picked up a rider in the area of East 59th Avenue and Newport Street.

It is believed someone in a blue-colored SUV followed the Uber and shot at it several times, but no one was reported hurt. The SUV fled before police arrived at the scene.

The SUV is described as a possible 2002-2008 GMC Envoy with white letters on the front windshield, LED lights around the rear license plate, and distinctive mud flaps.

Anyone with information on this crime or vehicle is urged to contact Detective Rich Rodriguez at 303.286.4871, the Commerce City Police Department’s tip line at 303.289.3626, or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867).

Police said the suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous and to call 911 immediately if the vehicle is spotted.