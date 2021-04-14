Uber and RTD team up for on-demand paratransit service

DENVER (KDVR) — Uber Transit and the Regional Transportation District (RTD) have teamed up to pilot an on-demand service for certain Access-a-Ride customers.

The pilot program is offered to those whose rides begin or end in the 80013, 80014, 80015 and 80016 ZIP codes.

Access-a-Ride is RTD’s complimentary ADA transit service that caters to those who cannot use regular fixed bus routes or light services due to a disability.

Uber will offer Access-a-Ride customers riding in those select ZIP codes a dedicated ride alternative, including a choice of a wheelchair-accessible vehicle. Trips must be booked through the Uber app and taken during peak hours (6-9 a.m. and 2-5 p.m.) on weekdays. The pilot program will last until November.

The programs allows for Access-a-Ride customers to take four trips a day and a total of 60 trips per month. The first $2 of the ride will be charged to the customer’s Uber account, and RTD will cover an additional $20. Any extra amount exceeding $22 will be the customers responsibility.

“RTD has been working for nearly two years to deploy a fully accessible on-demand solution for our Access-a-Ride customers. With the addition of wheelchair-accessible vehicles, we will now be able to fully test response time and customer satisfaction on a small scale, ” said Paul Hamilton, senior manager of paratransit services.

Any current Access-a-Ride customers that would like to take part in the Uber Transit pilot program are asked to email paratransiteligibility@rtd-denver.com to let RTD know you are interested. Customers will then receive a link to a form to confirm their interest and to agree to the terms of service. Then, approved individuals will be contacted by Uber with an email inviting them to participate in the program.

“With this launch, Denver is the first city in the world to launch Uber Transit Journey Planning and transit ticketing in the Uber app while also leveraging Uber’s software to provide the most equitable, connected and accessible transportation possible,” said David Reich, head of Uber Transit.

Any additional questions can be answered by contacting Access-a-Ride’s administrative staff at 303-299-2847.