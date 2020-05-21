U.S. Space command releases order to execute multinational space operations

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. (KDVR) – U.S. Space Command commander and U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations, Gen. John Raymond, signed the first United States Space Command (USSPACECOM) operations order under Operation Olympic Defender (OOD).

“This is a major milestone for the newly established command,” Raymond said.

OOD’s mission is to strengthen allies’ abilities to deter hostile acts in space, strengthen deterrence against hostile actors, and reduce the spread of debris orbiting the earth.