U.S. military deaths from Afghanistan conflict – over 2,300 nationally and 38 Coloradans

DENVER (KDVR) — The United States military commitment in Afghanistan is ending with the Middle Eastern country rapidly falling back into Taliban control.

Just over 2,300 American service members’ lives were lost in the 20-year conflict, which was bookended by the 9/11 attacks and President Joe Biden’s withdrawal of American troops from the country.

Casualties in Afghanistan come from two official military operations – Operation Enduring Freedom, a globe-spanning conflict which lasted from late 2001 until 2014 and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, which continued operations in Afghanistan until the present.

Between the two, the U.S. Department of Defense recorded 2,443 military deaths. About 95% of those deaths, 2,311, happened from incidents in Afghanistan.

Fighting in Afghanistan reached its peak between 2009 and 2012. These three years accounted for 1,500 U.S. deaths.

The conflict had cooled significantly after Operation Enduring Freedom ended at the end of 2014 and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel began. Since then, there were only 92 U.S. military deaths in Afghanistan.

American military personnel from every single U.S. state and territory were killed in the 20 years of military operations in Afghanistan.

Highly-populated states had commensurately high numbers of fallen soldiers.

More Californians, Texans and Floridians died than in other states. There were 249 soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines from California who died in Afghanistan, 188 Texans and 147 Floridians.

U.S. state Deaths from Afghanistan Alabama 28 Alaska 9 Arizona 51 Arkansas 26 California 249 Colorado 38 Connecticut 18 Delaware 5 District of Columbia 4 Florida 147 Georgia 71 Hawaii 12 Idaho 16 Illinois 90 Indiana 56 Iowa 21 Kansas 27 Kentucky 41 Louisiana 32 Maine 23 Maryland 48 Massachusetts 46 Michigan 65 Minnesota 28 Mississippi 20 Missouri 52 Montana 9 Nebraska 14 Nevada 16 New Hampshire 15 New Jersey 44 New Mexico 15 New York 105 North Carolina 78 North Dakota 6 Ohio 84 Oklahoma 49 Oregon 32 Pennsylvania 94 Rhode Island 7 South Carolina 38 South Dakota 5 Tennessee 46 Texas 188 Utah 25 Vermont 4 Virginia 65 Washington 55 West Virginia 17 Wisconsin 36 Wyoming 6

Thirty-eight Coloradans died in the conflicts.

The first, Army National Guard Sergeant First Class Daniel Romero of Lafayette, was killed in April 2002. The most recent, Army Sergeant First Class Will Dunston Lindsay, was killed March 2019.

Name Branch of Service Bear, Jordan Logan Army Birdwell, Christopher James Army Campbell, Joshua Ross Army Conde, Gabriel David Army Dietz, Danny Phillip Jr. Navy Donahue, Max William Marine Corps Durkin, Sean Michael Army Enos, Darrel Lynn Navy Falkel, Christopher Matthew Army Gillespie, Randy Joe Air Force Harris, Larry Donell Jr. Marine Corps Horns, Christopher Alexander Army Jacobs, Kedith Lamont Jr. Army Jones, Omar Alejandro Army Kirton, Brandon Michael Army Lindsay, Will Dunston Army Lyon, David Irvin Air Force McDowell, Mark Russell Air Force McNeley, Justin Jacob Navy Meis, Christopher Steele Marine Corps Milam, Charles Luke Navy Nevins, Liam Jules Army Nichols, Rob Lee Army Palomarez, Isaac Army Pearson, Brandon William Marine Corps Pirtle, James Dewel Army Roland, Matthew David Air Force Romero, Daniel Aaron Army Schulte, Roslyn Littmann Air Force Sitton, Christopher Franklin Army Smith, Jason Thomas Marine Corps Sonka, David Michael Marine Corps Stiles, Jonnie Lee Army Vorderbruggen, Adrianna Maria Air Force White, Kenneth Ryan Army Wichman, Grant Arthur Army Wilkinson, Adam Alexander Army Wykstra, Jacob Henry Army

As with the nation at large, Colorado’s fallen military men and women came from all four major branches of the U.S. military and all over the state.