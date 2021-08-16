U.S. military deaths from Afghanistan conflict – over 2,300 nationally and 38 Coloradans

DENVER (KDVR) — The United States military commitment in Afghanistan is ending with the Middle Eastern country rapidly falling back into Taliban control.

Just over 2,300 American service members’ lives were lost in the 20-year conflict, which was bookended by the 9/11 attacks and President Joe Biden’s withdrawal of American troops from the country.

Casualties in Afghanistan come from two official military operations – Operation Enduring Freedom, a globe-spanning conflict which lasted from late 2001 until 2014 and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, which continued operations in Afghanistan until the present.

Between the two, the U.S. Department of Defense recorded 2,443 military deaths. About 95% of those deaths, 2,311, happened from incidents in Afghanistan.

Fighting in Afghanistan reached its peak between 2009 and 2012. These three years accounted for 1,500 U.S. deaths.

The conflict had cooled significantly after Operation Enduring Freedom ended at the end of 2014 and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel began. Since then, there were only 92 U.S. military deaths in Afghanistan.

American military personnel from every single U.S. state and territory were killed in the 20 years of military operations in Afghanistan.

Highly-populated states had commensurately high numbers of fallen soldiers.

More Californians, Texans and Floridians died than in other states. There were 249 soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines from California who died in Afghanistan, 188 Texans and 147 Floridians.

U.S. stateDeaths from Afghanistan
Alabama28
Alaska9
Arizona51
Arkansas26
California249
Colorado38
Connecticut18
Delaware5
District of Columbia4
Florida147
Georgia71
Hawaii12
Idaho16
Illinois90
Indiana56
Iowa21
Kansas27
Kentucky41
Louisiana32
Maine23
Maryland48
Massachusetts46
Michigan65
Minnesota28
Mississippi20
Missouri52
Montana9
Nebraska14
Nevada16
New Hampshire15
New Jersey44
New Mexico15
New York105
North Carolina78
North Dakota6
Ohio84
Oklahoma49
Oregon32
Pennsylvania94
Rhode Island7
South Carolina38
South Dakota5
Tennessee46
Texas188
Utah25
Vermont4
Virginia65
Washington55
West Virginia17
Wisconsin36
Wyoming6

Thirty-eight Coloradans died in the conflicts.

The first, Army National Guard Sergeant First Class Daniel Romero of Lafayette, was killed in April 2002. The most recent, Army Sergeant First Class Will Dunston Lindsay, was killed March 2019.

NameBranch of Service
Bear, Jordan LoganArmy
Birdwell, Christopher JamesArmy
Campbell, Joshua RossArmy
Conde, Gabriel DavidArmy
Dietz, Danny Phillip Jr. Navy
Donahue, Max WilliamMarine Corps
Durkin, Sean MichaelArmy
Enos, Darrel LynnNavy
Falkel, Christopher MatthewArmy
Gillespie, Randy JoeAir Force
Harris, Larry Donell Jr. Marine Corps
Horns, Christopher AlexanderArmy
Jacobs, Kedith Lamont Jr. Army
Jones, Omar AlejandroArmy
Kirton, Brandon MichaelArmy
Lindsay, Will DunstonArmy
Lyon, David IrvinAir Force
McDowell, Mark RussellAir Force
McNeley, Justin JacobNavy
Meis, Christopher SteeleMarine Corps
Milam, Charles LukeNavy
Nevins, Liam JulesArmy
Nichols, Rob LeeArmy
Palomarez, IsaacArmy
Pearson, Brandon WilliamMarine Corps
Pirtle, James DewelArmy
Roland, Matthew DavidAir Force
Romero, Daniel AaronArmy
Schulte, Roslyn LittmannAir Force
Sitton, Christopher FranklinArmy
Smith, Jason ThomasMarine Corps
Sonka, David MichaelMarine Corps
Stiles, Jonnie LeeArmy
Vorderbruggen, Adrianna MariaAir Force
White, Kenneth RyanArmy
Wichman, Grant ArthurArmy
Wilkinson, Adam AlexanderArmy
Wykstra, Jacob HenryArmy

As with the nation at large, Colorado’s fallen military men and women came from all four major branches of the U.S. military and all over the state.

