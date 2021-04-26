U.S. 6 overnight closure for bridge work this week

by: Keely Sugden

(Photo: MGN Online)

DENVER (KDVR) – The Colorado Department of Transportation announced on Monday part of West 6th Avenue will close for bridge work.

Work to improve a pedestrian bridge over the interstate between Federal and Sheridan Boulevards is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday night.

Eastbound closure, Monday, April 26: Eastbound travel lanes of U.S. 6 approaching Sheridan Boulevard will begin closing at 8 p.m., fully closing by 10 p.m. and reopening the next morning by 5 a.m. People traveling east will exit U.S. 6 at Sheridan Boulevard, using Colfax or Alameda Avenues to travel east to Federal Boulevard to get back on the highway. Westbound travel lanes will remain open this night.

Westbound closure, Tuesday, April 27: Westbound travel lanes of U.S. 6 approaching Federal Boulevard will begin closing at 8 p.m., fully closing by 10 p.m. and reopening the next morning by 5 a.m. People traveling west will exit U.S. 6 at Federal Blvd, using Colfax or Alameda Avenues to travel west to Sheridan Boulevard to get back on the highway. Eastbound travel lanes will remain open this night.

Schedules are weather dependent and subject to change.

