Gabby Voeltner says a U-Haul stolen near this Denver dog park had two urns in it with the remains of her late husband and mother in them. (Credit: KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) – Gabby Voeltner had a gut feeling it wasn’t the best place to park. But with no other options, the Denver mom parked her locked, 20-foot U-Haul moving truck along a street near Washington Street and Court Place northeast of downtown Friday night.

By Saturday morning, it was gone.

The family was in the middle of a move from Denver to Westminster when someone stole the truck overnight. There were valuables inside, but the TVs and videogames and toys don’t matter. All she’s worried about are the things that are irreplaceable.

Six years ago, her husband Thomas died, leaving behind four young children. The urn containing his cremated remains, along with another urn with Gabby’s mother’s remains, were inside the moving van.

“I don’t care, take the valuable stuff. It’s good, you probably need it more than me, but there is some stuff in there that, there is no reason for you to want it, need it,” Voeltner told FOX31.

The family has started a GoFundMe account to help cover the cost of replacing their belongings.

But unless the thieves have a change of heart, there’s no getting back the most meaningful items lost.

“This is sentimental stuff,” she said.

Denver Police are investigating the theft, and encourage anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

The U-Haul truck is described as having a purple octopus graphic on the side.