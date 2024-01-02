DENVER (KDVR) — New data released by U-Haul suggests more people are moving to Colorado than most other states, but it’s not from where you’d expect.

Every year, U-Haul tracks its truck transactions within the United States and Canada. The moving company traced over 2 million one-way U-Haul truck transactions this year. U-Haul notes that its report doesn’t “correlate directly to population or economic growth.” It can, however, offer insights into where movers are moving.

According to U-Haul’s Growth Index, Colorado was one of the top-growing states for one-way customer moves in 2023, but it’s not No. 1.

Which states people moved to in 2023

Texas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee account for the top five growth states.

Texas Florida North Carolina South Caroline Tennessee Idaho Washington Arizona Colorado Virginia

Colorado, previously ranked No. 11 in the country on U-Haul’s Growth Index, moved up to No. 9 in the past year.

While nearly 240,000 people packed up their things and left Colorado last year, even more decided to move into the state, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

“Around the Denver metro area, there are loads of new condos and apartment buildings being constructed,” Adam Walker, U-Haul Company of North Western Colorado president, said in an email. “Employment is a major factor. There are many businesses headquartered in and around Denver that all seem to be recruiting.”

Where people are moving to in Colorado

Colorado is one of the top states people are moving to, but the majority of people aren’t moving to the city of Denver. Many are moving around the Denver metro area or to the mountains, according to U-Haul.

Colorado’s top growth city is Fort Collins.

Other notable places people are moving to include Loveland, Boulder, Montrose, Parker, Steamboat Springs, Pagosa Springs, Silverthorne, Brighton and Gunnison.