DENVER (KDVR) — The death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police officers has prompted strong condemnation from officials in Colorado.

Those who shared statements denounced the actions of police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, who are charged with second-degree murder after beating Nichols during a traffic stop. He died days later.

Video of the arrest was released on Friday night, showing multiple angles of the brutal incident.

Will Denver see more protests?

In Denver, officials seemed on alert after the city saw historic protests in 2020 after video was released of George Floyd’s murder. Mayor Michael Hancock urged peace among anyone who chooses to protest over Nichols’ killing.

“The video that was released may cause many of you to be angry and horrified. Justifiably so. The actions of the officers involved in #TyreNichols’ death are indefensible. If you choose to protest to voice your thoughts and beliefs on what occurred, I urge you to do so peacefully,” Hancock tweeted.

Similarly, U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette urged accountability in the case and said people “have every right to be outraged … but we must do so peacefully.”

Meanwhile, Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas told FOX31 that the incident was “troubling” to him and that he feels inclined to stand with the community in its outrage. But he said he does not expect anything like the 2020 protests.

“I don’t anticipate our response will be anything like it was during the George Floyd protest situation and I’m quite hopeful, actually, that our relationship with the community is in a place where they won’t be inclined to express their anger at the Denver Police Department,” Thomas told FOX31’s Gabrielle Franklin. “Although, I certainly will understand that they are angry at the institution of law enforcement, because this is something that should not have happened.”

‘Sickened and disheartened’ by Tyre Nichols case

Interim Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo agreed, calling for the public to “denounce this conduct.”

In Boulder County, law enforcement agencies shared a joint statement, describing that they “are sickened and disheartened” by the case. The police departments of Boulder, Louisville, Lafayette and the University of Colorado Boulder signed on, along with Longmont Public Safety and the Sheriff’s and District Attorney’s offices.

“We condemn these officers’ actions and continue our ongoing commitment to training our officers in de-escalation, communication and ensuring the sanctity of human life is at the core of every interaction,” the statement reads.

“We are fully committed to investigating and prosecuting criminal acts committed by any person, without fear of favor,” the agencies added.

Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said in a statement that he viewed the video and was “horrified.” He urged police departments to talk with their communities “about what law enforcement looks like moving forward.”

“It is healthy to have these conversations and we can disagree about some points, but what is clear is the behavior displayed by the Memphis officers is appalling and indefensible. It cannot be tolerated by officers, by the judicial process or by our communities,” Vasquez added.

Greeley Police Chief Adam Turk called the killing “unacceptable and repulsive.”

“The murder of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, and the violence and callousness with which it was committed, is unsettling,” Turk said in a statement. He said he was “disgusted” not only by the violence of the five officers “but also the failure of every other officer on that scene to not intervene and stop what was happening.”

“I want to assure our community my priority remains this agency and its members working with you in continuing to earn and strengthen your trust,” Turk said.

‘Shock, disbelief, disgust, and yes, anger’

State law enforcement leaders called the case “physically sickening” and said in a statement that “the members of the Colorado Department of Public Safety share your shock, disbelief, disgust, and yes, anger.”

“Incidents like this endanger our communities both directly, due to their violence, and indirectly, because they erode public trust in public safety institutions and harm the morale of the ethical, caring majority of public safety professionals,” reads the statement. It’s signed by Stan Hilkey, the department’s executive director; Matt Packard, Colorado State Patrol chief; John Camper, director of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation; and Chris Schaefer, incoming CBI director.

Gov. Jared Polis called Nichols’ killing “inhumane and appalling” in a statement and applauded the prompt charging of the officers involved.

The governor expressed “hope that they are held accountable to the greatest extent of the law.”