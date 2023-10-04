DENVER (KDVR) — Folsom Field in Boulder isn’t just the home of the University of Colorado Buffaloes, it is also a beautiful backdrop for a concert.

On Aug. 17, 2024, singer-songwriter Tyler Childers will perform at Folsom Field during his “Mule Pull ’24 Tour.”

Childers also has a packed list of special guests on this tour:

Adeem The Artist

Willi Carlisle

S.G. Goodman

Wayne Graham

Shakey Graves

Valerie June

Laid Back Country Picker

Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats

Allison Russell

At the Folsom show, Childers will be joined by Shakey Graves and Laid Back Country Picker.

Childers’ music has been described as a mix of country, folk and bluegrass. He just released a new album, “Rustin’ In the Rain,” which debuted at No. 10 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart.

“His songs with roots in bluegrass, Southern rock and Appalachian tradition have pushed the boundaries of country music and even his own fan base, while cementing him as one of the most successful touring and streaming artists in his field—without the aid of radio. When he sings live, his eyes burn with the ferocity of a preacher, and fans hang on to every word,” said The New York Times.

How to get tickets for Childers’ Folsom Field show

If you want to listen to a night of country and bluegrass surrounded by the beautiful views of the Flatirons, be sure to register for tickets.

Fans can register for presale tickets from Oct. 4-8 at 9:59 p.m. Once the registration period ends, fans will be selected at random to receive a code that will enter them into the presale on Oct. 11.

General sale tickets will happen two days later on Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. However, only a limited number of tickets will be available.

All tickets will be sold on Ticketmaster.