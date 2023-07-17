DENVER (KDVR) — Former host of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” and “Trading Spaces” Ty Pennington was flown to St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood due to an abscess in his throat.

The HGTV star had quite the busy weekend, according to a post on his Instagram. Pennington hit the red carpet for the “Barbie” movie premiere on Sunday, July 9, flew to Breckenridge to start filming on Monday, and on Tuesday was flown to the ICU.

Pennington said he woke up on July 11 at 4 a.m. and could barely breathe. He said he had been dealing with a sore throat for the last month.

However, that sore throat turned out to be an abscess that was blocking his airway.

“Next thing I know, I was intubated and flown to the ICU in Denver. Wednesday [July 12] I had surgery, and yesterday afternoon I was released from the ICU,” Pennington said on his Instagram.

Pennington thanked the staff at St. Anthony and at Summit Health in Frisco for taking great care of him.

“A great reminder to LISTEN to your body when it’s telling you something #justhappytobehere,” Pennington said.

The TV host posted photos of him in the hospital giving a thumbs up, a juxtaposition to his “Barbie” red carpet look from a few days prior.

According to HGTV, Pennington is now the host of the home renovation competition series “Rock the Block.”