GRAND COUNTY, Colo (KDVR) — Friday marks two years since the East Troublesome fire broke out in Grand County.

The fire remains the largest in size in Colorado history, with nearly 200,000 acres burned.

It also claimed the lives of two people, Lyle and Marylin Hileman, who tried to shelter in their basement.

“The fire was so fast and so overwhelming, that there was virtually no way anyone was going to get up here, and at 86 and 84, my parents weren’t in the mindset to try and drive out of here,” said Glenn Hileman.

Glenn and his family say the grieving and recovery process has been slow, but milestones are beginning to take shape on the property.

Just weeks before passing away, he says his mother had unveiled plans for a park and pavilion on the property, where friends and community members could gather to soak up the beauty of the area.

That pavilion is now complete, and the Hileman’s completed their first large gathering there this summer.