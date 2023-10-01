GENESEE, Colo. (KDVR) — Summer storms this year created prime conditions for fall colors in the high country. Monday marks the beginning of the final two weeks of prime leaf peeping, which draws thousands of drivers to mountain areas along Interstate 70.

“We left Connecticut for this,” new resident John told FOX31.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is working on keeping the roads in good condition before winter rolls in, which means highway work zones are possible even on weekends.

“We check CDOT because we know the construction that’s happening on I-70 all the time,” said Shawn, who travels to the high country to view the beauty of the Aspen trees.

CDOT says getting off the highway can provide an enhanced experience when it comes to leaf peeping.

The state has 26 scenic and historic byways that provide closer access to fall colors. You can find them on the cotrip.org website along with safety information, drive times and information about key attractions.

CDOT advises any leaf peepers to only park in designated areas, not on the side of the highway, and drivers should watch for pedestrians.

FOX31’s Pinpoint Weather team has created a fall colors forecast and map of when and where to see peak colors based on local conditions.

If you get the chance to go leaf-peeping, FOX31 wants to share your photos online and on air, submit photos here.