ARVADA Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding two suspects who used tools to break into an air freshener vending machine at Syd’s Superwash at Ward Rd in Arvada. In a tweet, the office says it happened between 5:15 and 5:45 A.M. on April 13.

Anyone with information on the suspects can call 303-271-5612 or message @CrimeStoppersCO on Twitter.

Recognize These Suspects? They probably smell really good. Between 5:15 & 5:45am April 13, this pair pulled up to Syd’s Car Wash at 5210 Ward Rd & used multiple tools to break into the air freshener vending machine. Call 303-271-5612 or @CrimeStoppersCO ref case 20-7320 w/info pic.twitter.com/O9dmVKbe9R — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) April 24, 2020