Two people hospitalized after plane crash in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Two people were sent to the hospital after a small plane crashed in eastern El Paso County Sunday morning.

Around 10:15 a.m., the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to an “aircraft emergency,” according to the blotter. A smaller red plane had crashed near J D Johnson Road and Falcon Highway, in between Peyton and Ellicot.

The plane that crashed is a Skyranger, the sheriff’s office said. According to the Skyranger website, the planes are typically smaller, lighter aircraft built for two people.

Both of the people traveling in the plane were treated at the hospital for their injuries. One of the people had more serious injuries than the other, but a sheriff’s office spokesperson said both were walking around after the crash.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are unknown at this time, as an investigation continues.