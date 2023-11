PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — Two bodies were discovered near the Parker Holiday Inn on Tuesday. according to Parker police.

The Parker Police Department reported that the call was received at about 12:47 p.m. regarding two bodies with gunshot wounds between the Holiday Inn and the Saltgrass Steakhouse in the 19000 block of Cottonwood Drive.

Parker police said they are still gathering facts but are not looking for any additional suspects as of 1:22 p.m.