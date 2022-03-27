COLORADO SPRINGS — Multiple people have been sent to the hospital following a shooting at the Citadel Mall.

UPDATE: FOX21 has confirmed that two people were killed and two others were injured during Friday night’s shooting. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the shooting broke out in a parking lot between Burlington Coat Factory and Dillard’s.

Police said the victims were transported to the hospital in personal vehicles. Two of the four victims died at the hospital.

When asked about suspects or arrests, CSPD was unable to provide any information.

ORIGINAL: Colorado Springs police were called to the mall at 10:41 p.m. Friday. Police have not said how many people were injured and have not released any information about suspects.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Violent Crimes Section responded to the scene and has taken over the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.