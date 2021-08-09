Two people arrested for arson after Louisville police SUV burned

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Louisville Police Department announced two arrests Monday in connection with the arson of a department SUV from last month.

LPD said it arrested Derrick Allison, 35, on July 15 after a reported harassment at the Grandview Apartments at 855 Dillon Road.

On July 25, a Louisville PD SUV was set on fire while parked in a common parking area at the Grandview Apartments. The vehicle was a total loss and an arson investigation was initiated by LPD, Louisville Fire Protection District, and the ATF.

The following day, on July 26, LPD said it was called back to the Grandview Apartments for another reported harassment. Allison was arrested for a second time.

LPD and the Louisville Fire Protection District were called to the Grandview Apartments for a fourth time on Aug. 3 for a dumpster fire. While responding, an equipment bag was stolen from a responding officer’s vehicle, according to LPD.

LPD detectives said they arrested Allison again on Aug. 4 for numerous felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with the LPD SUV fire and other incidents. The charges include two counts of second-degree arson, possession and use of an incendiary device, retaliation against a witness, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, two counts of harassment, theft, indecent exposure, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, and driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, according to LPD.

Detectives also arrested Johnny Holden, 34, on three felony charges including second-degree arson, criminal mischief, and possession and use of an incendiary device.

“The City of Louisville Colorado has been ranked nationally as one of the best cities to live and raise a family. The alleged actions of Allison and Holden are not representative of the residents of Louisville, nor do they reflect the mission of our city. The victims, residents and management of the apartment complex, Louisville Fire, Louisville Police, and all others involved exemplified the true mission of Louisville demonstrating a commitment to protect, preserve, and enhance the quality of life in our community. The bravery of witnesses, a collaboration of agency efforts, incredible investigative efforts, and community effort have brought a quick resolution to these criminal activities,” shared Louisville Police Chief Dave Hayes.

Allison and Holden were booked into the Boulder County Jail. LPD said the investigation is ongoing.