NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (6 a.m.): The Northglenn Police Department says the two boys have been found.

Earlier story:

Northglenn police are searching for two children last seen Thursday evening.

Saul, 8, and Jason, 10, were seen last at 301 Malley Drive. around 10:30 p.m.

Saul is around 4 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds, and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a gray long-sleeve shirt.

Jason is around 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 100 pounds and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a light blue shirt.

Anyone with information on the two boys is asked to contact the Northglenn Police Department at (303) 288-1535.