Two men injured in Aurora church shooting are pastors

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Police Department has confirmed the two men shot in Friday night’s church shooting were both pastors.

The shooting at the Iglesia Faro De Luz Church left one woman dead and two men injured.

The church was having its weekly Friday evening service, with several people in attendance. The two men shot were pastors with the church. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Aurora police are still looking into what led up to the shooting and the shooting itself. Investigators learned the suspect had a connection to one of the victims. No arrests have been made in the case so far.

